Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $183.03

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.03 and last traded at $182.87, with a volume of 1669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.