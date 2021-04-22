Diamond (DMD) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $62,599.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002420 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00120100 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,590,881 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.