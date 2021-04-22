Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises approximately 18.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 4.20% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550. The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $177.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

