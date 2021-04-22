Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

