DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $26.11 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,774.62 or 0.57407175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $26.11 million and $86,546.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

