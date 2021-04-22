Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce sales of $73.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.81 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Digi International stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $531.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

