Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $689,792.44 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.61 or 0.00680894 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 210.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.