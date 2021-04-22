Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 150 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $149.05. 1,063,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

