Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

