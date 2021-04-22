Digital Reserve Currency 24-Hour Volume Tops $890,987.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $890,987.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.36 or 0.00461416 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003163 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

