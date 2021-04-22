Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Digital Turbine worth $38,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

