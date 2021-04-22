DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $49.16 million and $1.11 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00562233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.41 or 0.02976473 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

