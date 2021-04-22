Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

