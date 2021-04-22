Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.19 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $1.67 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

