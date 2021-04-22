Digitex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Digitex has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

