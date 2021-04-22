Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $93.69

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.69, but opened at $98.18. Dillard’s shares last traded at $97.68, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

