Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,327 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Cognex worth $39,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 279,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $24,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

