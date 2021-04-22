Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 58,329 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of Surgery Partners worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $15,404,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.