Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,473 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $37,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

