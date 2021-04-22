Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Denali Therapeutics worth $37,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.