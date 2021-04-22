Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.08% of Ennis worth $37,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ennis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ennis by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $531.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

