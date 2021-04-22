Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 10.26% of MBIA worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

