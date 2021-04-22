Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.95% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $39,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

HSII opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.