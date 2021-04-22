Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

