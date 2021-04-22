Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.15% of Middlesex Water worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

