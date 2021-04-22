Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.76% of NV5 Global worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NV5 Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

