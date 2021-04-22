Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.79% of Waterstone Financial worth $36,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

