Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Xencor worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.