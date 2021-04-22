Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.62% of City worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in City by 1,430.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in City by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in City by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in City by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.