Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Portland General Electric worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.