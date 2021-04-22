Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.39% of QuinStreet worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

