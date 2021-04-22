Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $37,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

