Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.10% of Kronos Worldwide worth $36,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRO opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

