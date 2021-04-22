Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.30 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 213,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $36,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after buying an additional 214,551 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

