Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -153.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.