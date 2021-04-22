Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

