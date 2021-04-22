Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.38 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

