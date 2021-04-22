Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.40 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,904,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.93% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.