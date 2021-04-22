Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.76 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.69% of Northwest Natural worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

