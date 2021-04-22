Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.86 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.41% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.