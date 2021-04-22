Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.79 Million Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.26% of Flushing Financial worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

