Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.25 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of Healthcare Services Group worth $39,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

