Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.36 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.65% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $39,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

