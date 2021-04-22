Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.88 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

