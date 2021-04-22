Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Relx worth $37,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Relx by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

