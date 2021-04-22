Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Schneider National worth $39,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

