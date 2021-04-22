Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of Calavo Growers worth $39,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.