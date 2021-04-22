Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Cameco worth $36,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,648,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

