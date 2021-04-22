Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.01% of Infinera worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

