Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $868.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

